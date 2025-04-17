document

-Writes Daily Observer newspaper

April 14, 2025

The Editor-in-Chief

Daily Observer Newspaper

Monrovia, Liberia

Subject: Misleading and Inaccurate Reporting on April 10, 2025, Edition -- "ArcelorMittal Defies Liberian Government"

Dear Editor-in-Chief,

We write on behalf of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) to express our deep concern and strong objection to the article published in your April 10, 2025, edition under the sensational headline: "ArcelorMittal Defies Liberian Government."

The article is factually misleading and inaccurate. It grossly misrepresents AML's conduct in relation to the Government of Liberia's ongoing engagements concerning access to rail infrastructure and the proposed Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) by Ivanhoe Atlantic within AML's concession area.

Let us be absolutely clear: ArcelorMittal Liberia has never defied the Government of Liberia. We remain a law-abiding corporate partner, committed to honoring our Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government, and continuing our constructive engagement with relevant authorities, including the Ministries of Mines & Energy, Transport, and the National Investment Commission. The request made contradicts the procedure agreed-to in the current MDA that AML has with the Government of Liberia. The Third Amendment to the MDA has provisions that would enable such requests, but that Amendment has not been concluded.

The article's central claim, that AML obstructed a government-sanctioned ESIA, is both misleading and inflammatory. AML's decision not to grant Ivanhoe access to its Tokadeh mining area was not an act of defiance, but a decision grounded in the legal provisions of the MDA. No provision within the current MDA allows an unauthorized third-party access to the active mining zones, and none of the Government's communications provided a legal instrument to override that contractual stipulation.

Moreover, the Ministry of Mines and Energy's letter requesting AML's cooperation was received on March 18, 2025, one day after the proposed commencement of the ESIA (March 17-21), effectively making timely review, coordination and response impossible. The Daily Observer's article failed to present this crucial timeline, instead implying that AML ignored pre-existing and legally binding instructions, which is factually incorrect.

AML's CEO responded formally to the Ministry of Mines & Energy in a letter dated March 21, 2025, clearly outlining the legal concerns surrounding Ivanhoe's ESIA request and reiterating AML's willingness to engage in constructive dialogue to explore mutually agreeable solutions. The response also reaffirmed AML's support for a multiuser rail system--an effort we continue to promote through lawful, negotiated frameworks that respect both our MDA rights and the Government's policy direction.

AML has also received a letter from the National Investment Commission on March 14, 2025, which acknowledged AML's concerns, affirmed our legal position under the MDA, and confirmed that these matters were under review by the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee with advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Contrary to the article's assertions, Ivanhoe's ESIA team was not "blocked" arbitrarily. They conducted assessments in Buchanan, along the rail corridor, and near border areas--areas outside AML's sensitive operational zones. The only restricted zone was the Tokadeh mine, an active and hazardous worksite where access requires rigorous legal, technical, and safety coordination.

It is disappointing that a newspaper of your stature chose to amplify anonymous commentary and speculative assertions, while disregarding readily available documentary evidence from AML and the Government. The piece leans heavily into provocative language, such as describing AML as a "State within a State," which undermines objective journalism and serves no constructive purpose in a complex national dialogue about shared infrastructure use.

We respectfully request that the Daily Observer take steps to correct the public record by publishing this clarification with equal prominence in your next edition. We remain open to further dialogue with your editorial team should you seek balance and factual accuracy in future reporting.

AML stands by its record as Liberia's largest and long term foreign investor, a significant contributor to national revenue, and an employer of thousands of Liberians. We continue to support infrastructure sharing, lawful collaboration, and the Government's vision for multiuser rail access, so long as it is implemented through structured, transparent, and legally sound processes.

Let facts--not sensationalism--guide our national conversations. Let the law--not conjecture--determine our actions. And let mutual respect--not misinformation--govern our partnerships.

Sincerely,

Winston Daryou

Communications Manager

ArcelorMittal Liberia