Malawi: Ethco Donates K5 Million to Mccci Business Leaders' Summit

17 April 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has donated K5 million to the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) for the Business Leaders' Summit scheduled to take place in Mangochi next week.

The annual conference offers business leaders an opportunity to brainstorm on topical issues that impact business operations in Malawi.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation in Blantyre on Tuesday, EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lusubilo Chakaniza said the donation is part of EthCo's partnership and collaboration efforts.

"We are happy and satisfied with the work MCCI is doing in lobbying and advocating for various policies in the private sector. Malawi faces numerous challenges when conducting business, and we believe in uniting our voices to ensure we overcome these challenges and create a conducive operating environment."

"We believe that this summit serves as a significant platform where we can interact with partners and individuals who share common interests to discuss the challenges we face in the industry," said Chakaniza.

In her remarks, MCCCI Membership Development Director Wezi Mungoni thanked EthCo for their continued support.

"We sincerely thank EthCo for collaborating with us to ensure the success of the 2025 Business Leaders' Summit. This donation is timely and relevant, as it will help us cover the costs associated with organizing this summit."

"We anticipate approximately 200 delegates from various sectors of the Malawi economy will attend. This diverse group will include business leaders, policymakers, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders committed to driving progress in Malawi's private sector," said Mungoni.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie, will be the guest of honor for the event, which is themed 'Unlocking Private Sector- led Growth: Strategies for Economic Transformation' with South African businessman Professor Bonang Mohale as the keynote speaker.

