Rwanda: Property Owners to Relocate As Nyabugogo Bus Station Upgrade Nears

The City of Kigali has informed the public that, in preparation for the upcoming Nyabugogo Bus Terminal Upgrade Project, an exercise to register all properties--both assets and businesses--to be relocated will soon begin.

According to the city's announcement, the registration will commence on Thursday, April 17. The registration will be carried out by staff of the engineering and environmental consulting firm from BESST.

"Property owners within or around the current bus terminal area (including the temporary relocation zones for buses during construction) are requested to fully cooperate and provide the necessary information," the city stated.

The required information includes identification documents and proof of ownership for the assets being registered.

"Any property or business not identified during this registration will not be considered during the relocation process," the announcement warns.

The revamp of the Nyabugogo Bus Terminal is scheduled to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027, at an estimated cost of $100-150 million, according to city authorities.

The Nyabugogo multimodal transit hub will facilitate the movement of people within Kigali and improve connectivity with the rest of Rwanda and neighbouring countries.

It will replace the current bus station with a modern complex, transforming it into a more efficient hub for travellers.

The development aligns with Kigali's vision to integrate various modes of transport, including buses, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrian pathways, to ensure seamless transit.

The transit hub will also support sustainable development initiatives by incorporating renewable energy sources, efficient water usage, eco-friendly construction techniques, and sustainable transport infrastructure.

Key facilities will include a bus terminal area, waiting areas, office spaces, retail and administrative units, accessibility features, information display and payment systems. It will include sanitation facilities, recreational and wellness amenities, among other things.