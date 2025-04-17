Nigeria: Updated - Court Frees Teen Who Went Viral for Standing Before Peter Obi's Convoy

A magistrate in Apapa, Lagos State, ordered the teenager's immediate release from the correction centre.

A magistrate's court in Apapa, Lagos, has freed 17-year-old Alabi Quadri, who went viral ahead of the 2023 general elections for standing in front of the convoy of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The magistrate, Adetola Olorunfemi, ordered teenager Alabi's release on Thursday, following legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He noted that the Nigerian Correctional Service would produce teenager Quadri before the Apapa magistrates' court--Sikiru Adagun Courthouse (Court No. 9), Orege, Ajegunle--by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

"I am pleased to share that Quadri Alabi is going to be produced by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service before the Court tomorrow by 9 a.m.," Mr Effiong said in the statement.

Quadri's case is a painful example of the putrefying corruption, monstrous impunity, and pervasive injustice in the Nigeria Police Force

Mr Effiong had revealed that he had visited the magistrate's court in the Apapa Magisterial District, on 9 April, to ascertain the circumstances surrounding teenager Alabi's arrest and continued detention.

"I can confirm that Alabi has been in detention since January. He was abducted by 'Area Boys' close to his home while returning from work," Mr Effiong stated.

According to him, both Alabi and his mother believe his ordeal was triggered by a long-standing grudge held by local youths who felt entitled to a portion of a monetary gift he received after the viral encounter with Mr Obi.

"His painful walk to prison can be attributed to the prolonged malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys of his locality who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi's way when he halted and stood in front of the convoy of Mr Peter Obi during the last electioneering campaign," Mr Effiong explained.

Mr Effiong said that the teenager had been held since January after being abducted near his home by local thugs he identified as "Lege" and "Baba Waris" who allegedly harboured resentment over financial donations Alabi received following his viral encounter with Mr Obi.

"These self-acclaimed area boys felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi's way and orchestrated a diabolical frame-up to punish him," Mr Effiong stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The teenager was taken to the Amukoko (Pako) Police Station by the group, who accused him of being involved in a street fight.

No evidence

The police subsequently charged him and four others, who, Mr Effiong said, the teenager did not know--with armed robbery.

His case was initially scheduled for hearing on 28 April. However, Mr Effiong disclosed that he and the DPP had jointly requested an earlier date, which the court granted.

The DPP's legal advice, however, stated that there was no evidence to support the charge, leading to the court's decision to release him.

"In his legal advice, the DPP recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri. The presiding magistrate accordingly discharged him today," Mr Effiong wrote in a post on X.

He added that despite teenager Quadri being a minor, the police had recorded his age as 18 and remanded him with adults.

The case drew public attention earlier this month after it was spotlighted by Hassana Nurudeen, co-founder of the Ray of Hope Prison Outreach.

Mr Effiong has since called for disciplinary action against officers at the Amukoko Police Station, including the Divisional Police Officer and Investigating Police Officer.

He also demanded a public apology and N100 million in compensation for what he described as a gross miscarriage of justice.

"Quadri's case is a painful example of the putrefying corruption, monstrous impunity, and pervasive injustice in the Nigeria Police Force," Mr Effiong said.