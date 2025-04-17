Malawi: Eagle Nano Urea By Paramount Holdings - a Game Changer for Malawi's Agricultural Future

The 63rd National Field Day proved to be a landmark occasion in Malawi's agricultural journey, as Paramount Holdings' Eagle Nano Urea stole the spotlight with its innovative and sustainable approach to farming.

Held under the theme "Advancing Malawi's MW2063 Vision through Innovation & Sustainability," the event brought together key stakeholders in agriculture, technology, and policy, all focused on unlocking the nation's farming potential. Among the many booths and exhibitions, Eagle Nano Urea stood out as a shining example of agricultural innovation with tangible impact.

So, What is Nano Urea?

Nano Urea is a liquid fertilizer developed using nanotechnology - a process that breaks nutrients down into nano-sized particles, allowing plants to absorb them more efficiently. Compared to conventional granular urea, Nano Urea:

Requires significantly lower quantities per application,

Reduces nitrogen loss in the soil,

Enhances nutrient absorption, and

Promotes eco-friendly, sustainable farming.

Eagle Nano Urea, produced by Paramount Holdings, is proudly Malawian and specifically tailored for local soil conditions and crops.

Minister of Agriculture Endorses Eagle Nano Urea

One of the highlights of the day was the visit by the Honourable Minister of Agriculture to the Paramount Holdings exhibition booth. Impressed by the product's remarkable results in field trials, the Minister praised Eagle Nano Urea for its contribution to soil health, crop yields, and farmer profitability.

"This is exactly the kind of innovation we need to drive the MW2063 agenda. It's smart, sustainable, and delivering real results for our farmers," he said.

Field Trials: Results You Can See

Demonstration plots surrounding the Eagle Nano Urea booth told a compelling story--lush green crops, healthy foliage, and uniform growth. According to the company's agronomists, farmers using the product are reporting: ✅ Up to 30-40% increase in crop yields

✅ Lower costs due to reduced transport and application needs

✅ Simpler usage and faster plant response

✅ Improved environmental outcomes due to reduced chemical runoff

The Future of Farming is Nano, and it's Malawian

Paramount Holdings has made a bold commitment: to lead Malawi into a new era of farming defined by science, sustainability, and self-reliance. Eagle Nano Urea isn't just a product; it's a movement towards transforming agriculture at the grassroots.

"We invite all farmers, cooperatives, agri-entrepreneurs, and development partners to join us in revolutionizing agriculture in Malawi," a company representative stated. "The future is green, the future is smart, and the future is Nano."