Uganda: Asset Financing Company Launches Smartphone Loans in Uganda

Kampala — MOGO Uganda, an asset financing company, has introduced a smartphone loan program in collaboration with Airtel Uganda, making Tecno, Infinix, and itel devices more accessible to a wider range of Ugandans.

This move meets the rising need for cost-effective smartphone access, enabling people to connect, educate themselves, and prosper in the digital era, exectuves said in a statement this week.

Over the past five years, Uganda's digital economy has experienced significant growth, marked by substantial increases in internet penetration and mobile money usage. In 2019, internet penetration stood at approximately 25%. By early 2024, this figure had risen to 27%, with 13.3 million internet users.

MOGO Uganda's new move gives an opportunity to customers to purchase their preferred Tecno, Infinix, or itel smartphone by paying an initial deposit of only 28% of the device's price, with daily repayments starting as low as Shs848.

The remaining amount can be settled through customizable daily, weekly, or monthly payments spread over up to 52 weeks, designed to suit individual financial plans.

The application process is straightforward, requiring just a national ID and a SIM card registered with mobile money--no collateral or income verification is necessary.

Customers can apply at Airtel Uganda stores or through MOGO's authorized representatives, with approvals often processed in under 15 minutes.

As an added incentive, Airtel Uganda provides a special offer for every customer buying a smartphone through this initiative: 3GB of free data each month for three months.

This generous data allowance allows new smartphone users to dive into digital possibilities--whether for social networking, online education, or business--without worrying about data expenses, helping to close the digital gap.

"This collaboration marks a significant step toward digital inclusion. By providing affordable financing for high-quality smartphones, we're removing obstacles and empowering Ugandans with vital digital tools for education, commerce, and communication," said Douglas Kikonyogo, MOGO Uganda's marketing and communications manager.

He noted that affordability remains a major barrier for many Ugandans seeking smartphones, alongside challenges like limited network coverage and electricity access. While feature phones dominate in rural areas, smartphones are increasingly essential for accessing digital services.