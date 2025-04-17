Rwanda: Tax Enforcement On Wedding Service Providers Long Overdue

A form circulated at the beginning of this week seeking information specifically targeting the different suppliers at weddings with view of enforcing tax compliance for these suppliers, some of which have for long evaded tax or at least under-declared, thereby cheating the exchequer.

While Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA, the national body in charge of tax administration has said that the form was not circulated by them, they said this was indeed their and has been in place for some time.

Most importantly RRA clarified that in fact, no new taxes are being introduced, contrary to what netizens have been discussing.

However, in a previous session held on March 25, RRA Commissioner General Ronald Niwenshuti told the parliamentary Committee on State Budget and Patrimony that wedding service providers are already taxable under existing laws, although many operate informally, complicating tax enforcement.

But why is this? Weddings in Rwanda have become increasingly extravagant, with service providers such as decorators, caterers, photographers, event planners, and traditional dance troupes clearly making significant profits. Yet many of these businesses have operated under the radar, earning millions of francs annually without contributing a single coin in taxes.

This not only creates unfair competition with formal businesses but also deprives the country of much-needed revenue that could fund essential services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Building a prosperous Rwanda requires shared responsibility. Formalising and taxing the wedding industry not only increases government revenue but also protects clients and service providers through contracts, quality control, and dispute resolution mechanisms. It's a win for professionalism and accountability.

Everyone must play their role in building the country. Taxation is not a punishment--it is a civic duty. When everyone contributes, we all benefit. It is only right that in return, these businesses help fund the very systems they rely on.