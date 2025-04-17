Rwanda: Nyirimana's Kepler VC Eager for Strong Debut At African Club Championship

Kepler VC coach Fidele Nyirimana has no doubts that his team will put on a show on their maiden appearance at the forthcoming Men's African Volleyball Club Championship which will take place from April 17-30 in Misurata, Libya.

Kepler and APR VC are the two clubs which will represent Rwanda at the continental club volleyball showpiece after Rwanda Energy Group (REG) at the last minute.

After the team held their last training session on Tuesday at NPC gymnasium in Remera before departing for Misurata for the tournament, Nyirimana told Times Sport that, "We have prepared well through friendly matches ahead of the tournament, so the club is in a better condition to compete."

They may be making their debut appearance but Kepler have opposite hitter Wickliffe Dusenge and middle blocker John Nkurunziza who previously took part in the same tournament with Gisagara, the only Rwandan club which secured a bronze medal in the competition.

Additionally, club setter Cuban Anier Diaz Herera, who has played in Libya before, promises to add value and experience to the Kepler's squad ahead of this year's edition.

"I have been there frequently as a player and, later, it's my seventh time being there as coach. Not only that, but also within my squad, I have experienced players who have been there, so there is no doubt for us to perform well," Nyirimana confidently said.

Kepler captain, Ivan Mahoro also said that the African club volleyball championship is all that he and his teammates all feel motivated and ready to deliver, considering the chemistry built within the squad while preparing for the tournament which will feature holders Al Ahly Sporting Club from Egypt, among other top teams.

"We had time to prepare well. So we are a unit striving for glory out there in Libya," said Mahoro.