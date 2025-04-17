Liberia: Finda Bundoo's Lawyer Defies Task Force Summons, Demands Court Hearing Instead

Monrovia — In a striking pushback against the government's anti-corruption efforts, Simpson Consultancy, LLC has refused a summons from the Assets Recovery & Property Task Force (AREPT), calling instead for the matter to be placed before a court of law.

The firm, led by prominent attorney Cllr. Abraham Wade Simpson, is representing two high-profile individuals--Madam Nora Finda Bundoo and Mr. Francis Tuain Blamo--who were summoned for questioning on April 17 in connection with alleged incriminating evidence uncovered by the task force.

But in a formal response addressed to AREPT Chairman Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, Simpson made clear that his clients will not appear for what the firm characterized as an "investigative conference," asserting that the proper venue for addressing such allegations is a courtroom--not the offices of the Task Force.

"If AREPT believes it has credible evidence of wrongdoing, then due process demands it be submitted to a court of competent jurisdiction," Simpson wrote in the April 16 letter. "Our clients are ready to defend themselves, but only within the bounds of the law."

The move throws into question the reach and authority of the newly constituted Task Force, which has been ramping up investigations into alleged misuse of public assets and ill-gotten wealth. Simpson's response signals what may become a broader legal battle over the balance between aggressive asset recovery efforts and constitutional protections.

Citing Article 21 of Liberia's Constitution and provisions of the Criminal Procedure Law, Simpson argued that summoning his clients without formal charges or court proceedings violates their right to due process and a fair trial.

"This is not an attempt to obstruct the investigation," Simpson clarified. "Rather, it is to ensure that constitutional safeguards are not brushed aside in the name of expediency."

Simpson added that while Madam Bundoo and Mr. Blamo would not appear before the Task Force as requested, they stand ready to answer any legal complaints filed against them in a court of law.