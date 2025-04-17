Ghana: Japan Motors Commissions an Ultra Modern Foton Showroom

Ghana's automotive industry has received a major boost with the commissioning of an ultra modern showroom by Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) in Tema for its Foton vehicle range.

The commissioning, which was held on Tuesday brought together stakeholders in the construction and transport industry.

The new facility, located near the Tema Roundabout, is designed to enhance sales and after-sales support for both heavy-duty and light-duty Foton trucks, a brand exclusively distributed by Japan Motors.

The all new Foton Range of vehicles including: Foton Aumark S 8 Tons, Aumark S 6 Tons, Aumark E 4 Tons, Miler 2.5 Tons Single & Double Cabin Trucks, Truck Mate 2 Tons Single & Double Cabin Trucks, View CS2 16 Seater Buses, Tunland 4x4 Double Cabin Pick UPS, AUV 29 Seater Buses, EST-M 14 Tons Trucks, GTL-AMT Tractor Heads and GTL-E Auman Tipper Trucks were introduced at the event.

Welcoming guests, Managing Director of Japan Motors, Mr. Salem Kalmoni, described the launch as another milestone in the company's longstanding contribution to Ghana's economic development, industrial growth, and transport infrastructure.

"As you are aware, Japan motors has been offering Foton commercial vehicles, trucks and buses for the past 18 years and this brand has proven itself as a reliable workhorse for businesses across the country. "This showroom puts us in closer proximity to our customers, allowing us to serve them better and more efficiently."

Mr. Kalmoni reiterated that the company's commitment goes beyond just sales and after sales of vehicles but was proud to announce that six different Foton models ar were currently being assembled locally in Tema, highlighting the company's commitment to Ghana's industrialization agenda .

"Ghana has the potential of becoming a regional hub for locally assembled vehicles and manufacturing and we hope that with the right policy support from Government, together with partners like Foton International, we can make these vehicles more affordable for Ghanaians while creating jobs, enhancing skills development, and stimulating broad-based economic growth," Mr. Kalmoni added.

Japan Motors, he informed has also acquired a 7-acre plot behind the new showroom, earmarked for the construction of a central spare parts warehouse and a truck workshop to serve both Ghana and the broader West African market.

Mr. Danny Li, Vice President of Foton International, emphasized the brand's growth and strategic commitment to Africa.

"Foton has become one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in China, recording over 300% year-on-year growth in Africa. Together with Japan Motors, we are committed to delivering high-quality, locally assembled vehicles made in Ghana, for Ghana," he stated.

Addressing the gathering, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, lauded the initiative as a pivotal development in the country's automotive industry.

"This commissioning is not just a win for Japan Motors, but for Ghana's ambition to become an automotive hub in West Africa," she noted. "Foton's registration under the Ghana Automotive Development Programme and their plans for electric vehicles are clear indicators of the brand's alignment with our national vision."

She disclosed that the Ministry was finalizing the electric vehicle component of Ghana's automotive development policy framework, aiming to attract more investment into the e-mobility sector.

Additionally, the Government, through the Ghana Standards Authority, will soon implement regulations governing used and salvage vehicles to protect consumers and ensure quality control.

The Minister called on Ghanaians to embrace made-in-Ghana vehicles and support policies that focus on long-term industrial growth, job creation, and technological advancement.