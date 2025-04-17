Ghana: Ubuntu Lions Club Hands Over Project to Children's Hospital

The Accra Ubuntu Lions Club, a non-profit service organisation aimed at providing humanitarian needs, on Saturday officially handed over its High Impact Hunger project to the management of Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital.

The project which constituted the adoption and refurbishment of the hospital's Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), renovation of the skills training shed to empower mothers, and renovation of the hospital's corn milling room to generate funds to support the NRC, is aimed at promoting the health and over all well-being of children battling malnutrition.

The project was implemented in partnership with Princess Marie Children's Hospital under the auspices of DHL's Got Heart Initiative, Crystal Palm Hotels, Symbol of Hope International, Lion Emmanuel M. Ashong and LaudAsh American Rain Gutter System.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor of District 418 of Lions International, Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan, congratulated the club for its accomplishment, commending the club for being able to complete the project despite limited resources and PML granting them the access to facility.

She said the project did not only address 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),namely, 1- no poverty; 2- zero hunger and 3- good health and well-being but also addresses 6 of the club's global goals which are humanitarian, youth, environment, vision, cancer and ultimately, hunger.

While entreating all Lions clubs to go out for impactful projects to help humanity, she advised the management to practice maintenance culture for the sustainability of the project.

The President of the Lion's club, Lion Edwina Judith Safee-Boafo, MJF, said malnutrition remained a significant public health concern in the country which she said contributed to under-five mortality and long-term developmental challenges.

Referencing research, she highlighted that children aged 6-12 months were highly susceptible to malnutrition's effects which could lead to developmental delays, and poor cognitive ability.

"Our project aimed to address these issues by providing nutritional and logistical support as well as empowering affected parents with skills that can generate sustained income to care for their families and to make it possible for their children to reach their full potential in life," she explained.

With a sense of accomplishment, she said the completion of the project was a testament to the tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and unrelenting enthusiasm of all relevant stakeholders

"Our collective efforts have exemplified this truth, demonstrating that with unity and purpose, we can effect meaningful change," she noted.

The Chairman of the High Impact Committee, Dr Seth T. Hassan recounted the challenges and obstacle the project face prior to its implementation but thanks to God, he said, for the wisdom and strength.

Dr Hassan commended the management and staff of PML, sponsors, mothers, all lions and other stakeholders for their commitment, dedication and contribution in ensuring the successful completion of the project saying "this is what your efforts have achieved and without you in a small or big way we would not be here doing this now."

