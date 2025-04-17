Nigeria: Adebanke Adeola Speaks On Leadership, Legacy, and Breaking Barriers for Women in Real Estate

interview

Adebanke Adeola is the CEO and founder of Lenox and Blair Estates Limited.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Adeola shares insights into her remarkable journey from real estate lawyer to CEO, the challenges she faced in a male-dominated industry, and her mission to empower the next generation of women leaders.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Adeola: My journey in real estate began over 30 years ago, fueled by a passion for property law, strategic investments, and building lasting value.

As a real estate lawyer, I developed a deep understanding of contracts, negotiations, and property transactions, which gave me a strong foundation in the industry.

Over the years, I expanded my expertise beyond legal advisory into property development, asset management, and real estate investments.

I took on leadership roles, worked on large-scale projects, and built a strong network of clients, investors, and industry professionals.

My ability to solve complex challenges, identify profitable opportunities, and lead teams effectively set me apart.

Eventually, with years of experience and a clear vision, I founded my own real estate company.

As CEO, I oversee strategic growth, business development, legal compliance, and client relationships. My leadership is driven by excellence, innovation, and a commitment to delivering high-value real estate solutions.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Adeola: Women leaders inspire and empower others through resilience, mentorship, and leading by example.

They balance strength with empathy, break barriers in male-dominated fields, and create inclusive opportunities.

By mentoring, advocating for equality, and promoting financial independence, they uplift other women and drive lasting change. Their leadership sets the stage for future generations to thrive.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Adeola: Women leaders stand out for their empathy, resilience, collaboration, and strategic thinking.

They foster inclusive workplaces, build strong relationships, multitask effectively, and drive long-term impact.

Their ability to blend emotional intelligence with vision makes them powerful and transformational leaders.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Adeola: As a woman in real estate and law, I faced several challenges but overcame them through expertise, confidence, and strategic action:

Breaking gender stereotypes - Many doubted my ability in a male-dominated industry, but I proved myself through knowledge, competence, and delivering exceptional results.

Earning respect and credibility - Gaining trust was difficult, so I focused on being well-prepared, assertive, and consistently exceeding expectations.

Balancing work and personal life - Managing both required effective time management, delegation, and setting clear priorities.

Limited access to networks and opportunities - I built my own strong professional network, joined key industry groups, and mentored other women to create more opportunities.

Securing funding and investments - Faced with biases, I mastered financial literacy, negotiation skills, and strategic partnerships to access capital confidently.

Through resilience, continuous learning, and leadership, I not only established a successful career but also paved the way for other women in the industry.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Adeola: One of the most rewarding moments in my career that solidified my passion for leadership was when I successfully completed four major real estate development projects simultaneously.

They were a high-stakes, multi-million-naira project, involving complex legal negotiations, land acquisition challenges, and multiple stakeholders.

As the lead strategist, I had to navigate bureaucratic hurdles, secure investor confidence, and ensure the project met all legal and regulatory requirements.

Despite skepticism--especially as a woman in a male-dominated industry--I remained focused, strategic, and decisive. I led my team with clarity and resilience, negotiated key deals, and successfully completed the project on time and above expectations.

The turning point came when industry leaders and investors, who once had reservations, recognised my expertise and leadership.

The project's success not only elevated my company's reputation but also reinforced my passion for leadership and breaking barriers for women in real estate.

This experience proved that leadership is about vision, execution, and unwavering confidence--and it motivated me to continue mentoring and empowering others in the field.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Adeola: Believe in yourself - Confidence is key. Trust your abilities, speak up, and never let self-doubt stop you from pursuing opportunities.

Master your craft - Be an expert in your field. Invest in learning, take courses, gain certifications, and stay updated with industry trends. Knowledge sets you apart.

Build a strong network - Surround yourself with mentors, peers, and industry leaders who can guide and support you. Relationships open doors to new opportunities.

Be resilient and adaptable - Challenges and biases will come, but persistence is what defines a great leader. Learn from failures and keep pushing forward.

Take initiative - Leadership isn't about waiting for opportunities; it's about creating them. Volunteer for leadership roles, propose ideas, and showcase your capabilities.

Maintain integrity and excellence - Your reputation is everything. Be reliable, professional, and committed to delivering top-quality work.

Support other women - As you rise, mentor and empower other women. Strong female networks create more opportunities for success.

With determination, continuous growth, and strategic action, you can lead and make a lasting impact in any industry!

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Adeola: Balancing the demands of being a CEO, real estate lawyer, and leader with personal life requires strategic time management, delegation, and clear priorities. Here's how I make it work:

-Prioritisation is Key. I focus on what truly matters--both in business and personal life. Not everything is urgent, so I identify high-impact tasks and delegate where necessary.

-Mastering Time Management. I structure my day with strict schedules, setting aside time for work, personal commitments, and self-care. I also use tools like calendars, reminders, and productivity apps to stay organised.

-Delegation and building a strong team. I trust and empower my team to handle key responsibilities. Leadership isn't about doing everything yourself--it's about building a capable team that drives success even in your absence.

-Setting boundaries. I've learned to separate work from personal time. While I stay accessible for critical decisions, I also carve out time for family, relaxation, and hobbies to recharge.

-Self-care and mental well-being. Running a company can be demanding, so I prioritise health, rest, and personal development. Exercise, reading, and spending time with loved ones keep me balanced and focused.

-Quality over quantity. When I spend time with family or engage in personal activities, I ensure its meaningful and undistracted, rather than just being physically present but mentally occupied with work.

Ultimately, being a CEO and leader is about efficiency, balance, and making intentional choices to succeed both professionally and personally.

PT: This year's International Women's Day theme is "Accelerate Action." What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Adeola: Accelerate Action means driving real change with urgency. As a leader, I focus on bold execution, empowering women, and breaking barriers in real estate and law.

I lead by mentoring, advocating for fair opportunities, and pushing for gender inclusion. Change happens through action, not waiting--and I'm committed to making an impact.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Adeola is also a member of WIMBIZ.