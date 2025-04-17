Gambia: Police Seize $23,100 & 57.5 Million CFA in Suspected Counterfeit Currency

The Gambia Police Force arrested a Nigerian national and recovered a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit foreign currency, in what law enforcement officials described as a significant breakthrough in the fight against financial crime.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Bakau Police Station apprehended Alpha Jallow and searched his residence, where they discovered $23,100 in suspected fake United States dollars and 57.5 million CFA francs, also believed to be counterfeit.

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force, Cadet Assistant Superintendent Modou Musa Sisawo, confirmed the arrest and recovery on Tuesday, noting that the seized notes have been secured and submitted for forensic examination.

"The counterfeit currencies have been secured for forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations," Mr. Sisawo said in a statement. "The suspect has been formally charged and remains in custody while we continue to investigate the origins of the currency and any potential network behind its circulation."

While details remain limited, authorities indicated that the case could be part of a broader transnational counterfeit operation.

Mr. Sisawo also commended members of the public, particularly those in the business community, for their role in alerting the police to suspicious activity.

"The Gambia Police Force commends the vigilance and cooperation of the public in helping to expose such criminal activity," he said. "We urge continued public support in reporting any suspicious transactions or counterfeit currency dealings, as early intervention is crucial to disrupting financial crime and protecting the national economy."

The investigation continues.

