South Africa: Home Affairs Chairperson Concerned By Closure of Barberton Home Affairs Office

17 April 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, is alarmed to hear that the Barberton Home Affairs office has been closed, robbing clients in the area from the opportunity of accessing the Department of Home Affairs' (DHA) services.

"From the information we have received, the local office was closed due to unions requesting security personnel at the office. It is alleged that employees are now refusing to report to the office before the offices are provided with security. It is unacceptable that the office can be closed for such a rudimentary issue as provision of security services, which should be standard at any governmental offices. Similarly, it is unacceptable that people have to spend their limited resources and time to go to the office only to find it closed or be redirected to other offices, which requires additional funds," Mr Chabane said.

The committee will soon schedule a meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs to account for the closure of the Barberton office.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson also highlighted concerns about the persistent system downtime at DHA offices. During the committee's nationwide public hearings on the Marriage Bill, the committee conducted various unannounced visit to DHA offices and the common challenge highlighted by clients was the persistent unavailability of the system, which impacts on services rendered.

"The committee was informed in the 6th Parliament that processes were underway to ensure that a piece of legislation was being considered to enable departments within the security cluster to be exempt from State Information Technology Agency (SITA) platforms, which have proved to be unreliable," Mr Chabane said. The inability to bring this legislation to fruition is unacceptable and will exacerbate an already dire situation, which contributes to the erosion of trust between the department and the broader South African community who use the services of the DHA. The committee has invited the Minister of Home Affairs to brief the committee on the system downtime issue on Tuesday, 22 April 2025.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.