South Africa: Select Committee On Social Services Engages With Department of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities

press release

The Select Committee on Social Services held a meeting with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities regarding their annual performance and strategic plans.

During the meeting, committee members probed the department on a range of issues, including the need for greater capacity, resources and inter-departmental coordination to effectively implement programmes and policies for vulnerable groups.

Committee Chairperson Ms Desery Fienies emphasised the critical role the department plays, stating: "The Select Committee on Social Services recognises the immense challenges faced by women, youth and persons with disabilities in our country. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is central to addressing these challenges, but it is clear they require significantly more support and resources to fulfil their mandate."

Committee members raised concerns about the department's limited reach and impact at the community level, as well as the lack of reliable data and monitoring systems to track progress. The department acknowledged these shortcomings, citing structural and budgetary constraints that have hindered their ability to fully execute their responsibilities.

"It is unacceptable that the department tasked with advocating for and empowering some of our most vulnerable citizens is itself under-resourced and struggling to make a meaningful difference," added Ms Fienies. "This is an issue the committee will continue to pursue with the relevant stakeholders to ensure these critical priorities receive the attention and support they deserve."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Committee members further questioned the department's budget allocations and the role of its entities, noting that the resources appeared inadequate given the scale of the challenges faced by women, youth and persons with disabilities.

"We are concerned that the budget for this department does not match the immense responsibilities it carries," said Ms Fienies.

The committee said the functionality and impact of the entities falling under the department's mandate need to be thoroughly examined to ensure they are optimally supporting the department's work.

The department acknowledged the budget constraints and committed to providing the committee with a detailed breakdown of its funding and the performance of its entities. The committee emphasised the need for the department to advocate strongly for increased resources to fulfil its critical mandate.

The committee committed to closely monitor the department's performance and advocate for the necessary resources and intergovernmental coordination to strengthen service delivery for women, youth and persons with disabilities across South Africa.