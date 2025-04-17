Africa: Lady Sables Go Down Fighting in Rugby Africa Women's Cup Division One Tournament

Zimbabwe senior women's rugby team suffered a 27-24 defeat against Tunisia at the ongoing Rugby Africa Women's Cup Division One tournament in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Lady Sables' loss came at the back of a 48- 8 win against the hosts on Saturday in the opening match of the tournament.

Zimbabwe started slow in the match, going for the break trailing 17-5, before coming back into the second half to score 19 points, although they were not enough since the opponents had room to add ten more scores to make it 27.

Commenting after the match, Lady Sables assistant coach Takudzwa Ngirazi applauded the team for the brave show.

"The girls played well, they did good, unfortunately, we stepped up late.

"We are going back to the drawing board and try to fix our mistakes in the next match.

"Our opponents did well they showed us that they came for the party which we also did, but they were just the lucky side, which is part of the game.

"What is now important is for us to pick ourselves up and focus on what is coming," said Ngirazi during a post-match presser.

Zimbabwe is now shifting focus to Saturday when they play their final match of the tournament against Uganda, who crushed Ivory Coast 52-0 on Tuesday.

Uganda is currently topping the tournament's standings with 6 points from two wins against Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

Zimbabwe is second with 3 points, same with Tunisia, who are third and separated by goal difference.