Zimbabwe: Genesis Mangombe On the Verge of Joining Triangle

Former Dynamos and Scottland FC coach Genesis Mangombe is set to be appointed as the new Triangle Coach, New Zimbabwe.com has learnt.

Mangombe is set to sign the deal on Tuesday following his arrival in the country on Monday from Tanzania, where he was now leading Tabora United.

The 42-year-old gaffer comes in as a replacement for Luke Masomere, who was sacked by the club on Monday following a streak of poor results.

Triangle had a dry run under Masomere, who only picked a point in a 2-2 draw against Highlanders, losing the other five matches to Scottland, Tel One, CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum and Bikita Minerals.

Genesis Mangombe will be marking his return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League since parting ways with Dynamos in August last year.

Nicknamed Kaka, Mangombe boasts of being the first coach to win the Chibuku Super Cup with the

Harare giants Dynamos FC in 2023.

The former Yadah gaffer also won the Northern Region Division One League championship with Scottland last year.