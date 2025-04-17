East Africa: Ethiopia's Journey to Peace Finds Intellectual Grounding

·Peace in Multi-Religious Society book launched

A new book supporting Ethiopia's National Dialogue process has been recently launched under the title Peace in a Multi-Religious Society.

According to the Ethiopian National Dialogue Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya, the book, authored by Kesis Tagay Tadele, will serve as a significant contribution to the national consultation process.

He noted that the country has undertaken a long journey to achieve lasting peace, primarily through the ongoing National Dialogue efforts.

Prof. Mesfin emphasized that the National Dialogue Commission was established to address national challenges through an inclusive and transparent, countrywide consultation aimed at building consensus on key national issues.

He added that the book contributes meaningfully to the discourse on interfaith harmony and coexistence, bringing together scholars, religious leaders, and community members who highlight the importance of understanding and respecting diverse beliefs as a foundation for peace.

Speaking at the book launch ceremony, Peace State Minister Kairedin Tezera (PhD) remarked that peace is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role to play in achieving it.

The book's author, Kesis Tagay Tadele, expressed that the publication is a blessing for those who contribute to the peace process. He also noted that the government has not only prioritized peace as a national agenda but has also established a dedicated ministry to promote it.

Speakers at the event urged participants to put the ideas discussed into action and to commit themselves to nurturing peace within their communities.