Ethiopia: Sidama's Tourism Gets Boost With Two New Scenic Resorts

The Sidama State Tourism Bureau has announced the upcoming completion of two new resorts by the end of this fiscal year, aimed at enhancing tourism in the state.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Bureau's Deputy Head, AbebeMarimo, stated that the Garamba Eco Resort, located on Mount Garamba, and the Safari Lodge, situated by Lake Abaya in Lok Abaya National Park, are currently under construction.

He mentioned that the Safari Lodge at Lake Abaya is anticipated to welcome visitors in June while the Garamba Eco Resort, which began construction in 2024, is now 70 percent complete and is expected to be inaugurated in July 2025.

The Deputy Head noted that the Garamba Eco Resort is being developed at a cost of 50 million Birr, while the Safari Lodge is budgeted at 40 million Birr. Unlike many resorts and lodges typically established by private investors, these projects are funded by the government to stimulate tourism in underdeveloped areas, he said.

Abebe emphasized Ethiopia's rich tourist attractions, such as lakes and waterfalls, which often lack nearby accommodations--limiting accessibility for tourists.

He remarked that significant investments are being made to expand infrastructure and develop new tourist destinations, thereby utilizing the country's potential in the hospitality industry.

Despite a growing number of domestic and international tourists visiting Sidama, current attractions are primarily concentrated in Yirgalem, Wondo Genet, and Hawassa, he noted.

He mentioned that the Bureau is working to diversify its offerings by developing new sites located 90 to 120 kilometers from these hubs, aiming to increase tourist flow. The Bureau is also working to extend the average tourist stay in the state from three to six days, he added.

Abebe highlighted that four additional tourist destinations are expected to open within the next two years, further enriching the state's tourism landscape.

He noted that these developments not only promise to boost local tourism but also reflect the government's commitment to enhancing Ethiopia's status as a premier tourist destination. The Deputy Head added that through these initiatives, Sidama State is set to provide visitors with a distinctive and immersive experience, showcasing its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.