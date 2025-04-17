Ethiopia: African Leaders Laud Addis Ababa's Smart City Advancements

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's capital city is garnering widespread praise from African leaders for its ambitious renovation into a smart city, showcasing innovative urban development strategies that are setting a benchmark for modernization across the continent.

Speaking at the Ethio-Algeria Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) recently, Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf lauded Addis Ababa's smart city advancements, emphasizing their transformative impact not only on Ethiopia but also as an inspiration for the entire African continent.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the capital, Ahmed expressed his delight at returning to Addis Ababa, recalling his numerous trips over the past two years. He underscored the city's remarkable progress, stating, "Each time I arrive here, I am truly impressed by the rapid and positive transformation of this vibrant city."

He further remarked that Addis Ababa, aptly named "the new flower," is indeed blossoming, serving as a source of inspiration for Ethiopia and the broader African landscape. Ahmed congratulated Ethiopian leaders and citizens on their achievements, encouraging them to take pride in the significant progress realized. He voiced optimism regarding ongoing projects poised to further enhance Addis Ababa's beauty, highlighting its potential to serve as a model for urban development and a beacon of hope for nations across the continent.

Notably, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has also pledged to emulate Addis Ababa's urban vibrancy in Johannesburg, a direct inspiration from his recent visit to the Ethiopian capital during the 38th African Union Assembly.

President Ramaphosa specifically praised Addis Ababa's corridor development, highlighting its aesthetic appeal, cleanliness, and attractiveness for investment. "Johannesburg must shine like Addis Ababa," he urged, reminiscing about his earlier experiences in the city. He observed that Addis Ababa now attracts businesses eager to invest in its thriving environment and called for Johannesburg to adopt similar urban renewal strategies, aiming for a safer, cleaner, and economically dynamic city.