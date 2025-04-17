Africa: Gitex Future Health Africa Launched in Marrakech to Accelerate Continent's Healthcare Digitalization

Addis Ababa, — A Pan-African platform focused on health tech and innovation, GITEX Future Health Africa, has been launched early today in Marrakech, Morocco.

Morocco, the northern African nation is fast-tracking the digital transformation of its healthcare system through two major agreements announced during GITEX Africa 2025 in Marrakech, a premier event for digital innovation across the continent.

During the third annual edition of GITEX Africa, the country's Ministry of Health and KAOUN International announced the launch of GITEX Future Health Africa.

This event is set to become the premier healthcare technology platform aimed at accelerating the digitization of the region's healthcare industry, ENA reported from Marrakech.

Most importantly, GITEX Future Health Africa is considered as a groundbreaking initiative focused on advancing healthcare technology and innovation across the Africa continent.

Scheduled to debut in Casablanca from April 21 to April 23, 2026, the event will spotlight cutting-edge solutions, including AI-driven diagnostics, digital health infrastructure, data-centric systems, and transformative public-private partnerships.

Speaking at the launching program, Morocco's Minister of Health and Social Protection, Amine Tehraoui emphasized that GITEX Future Health Africa/Morocco represents the nation's steadfast commitment to health as a fundamental human right, firmly embedded in Morocco's national vision for healthcare system reform.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further elaborated that as digital innovation, data intelligence, and health technology redefine healthcare delivery across Africa, this platform solidifies Morocco's role as a regional hub for collaboration, expertise, and investment. The initiative underscores Morocco's opportunity to foster resilient, inclusive, and patient-centered healthcare systems through strategic partnerships and innovative practices, he stated.

The Mohammed VI Foundation for Sciences and Health reaffirms its commitment to actively participate in strengthening robust healthcare systems in Morocco and Africa.

Moreover, the foundation highlighted its contribution by leveraging medical and academic expertise to promote the growth of digital health and medical technologies, ultimately shaping the future of Africa's healthcare ecosystem.

On her part, CEO of KAOUN International and global organizer of GITEX events, Trixie LohMirmand underscored the urgent need for modernization and digitization of healthcare services worldwide, with Africa being no exception.

She pointed out the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and digital solutions in optimizing data-driven decision-making processes and addressing health inequities.

GITEX Future Health Africa/Morocco, the CEO explained, will showcase these innovations while aiming to improve accessibility, reduce costs, and enhance patient outcomes.