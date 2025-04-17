South Sudan: UN Relief Agency Urges Swift De-Escalation in South Sudan

16 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The United Nations relief agency called for a rapid de-escalation to ensure the protection of civilians and unimpeded humanitarian access after fighting in South Sudan's Upper Nile State killed more than 180 people since March.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan Anita Kiki Gbeho said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that armed clashes and aerial bombardments have injured over 250 people and displaced an estimated 125,000.

Gbeho also said four humanitarian workers have been killed in the violence, which started on March 4, and six health facilities were forced to shut down due to looting and destruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This latest surge in violence must stop. This violence comes at a time when humanitarian funding is dwindling and urgent needs are rising not only in Upper Nile but across South Sudan. Today, 9.3 million people across the country require assistance," Gbeho said.

She called on all warring sides to refrain from harming the population, including humanitarian personnel who risk their lives every day to deliver aid.

The statement came amid intense fighting between the South Sudan People's Defence Forces and the White Army militia, particularly in Nasir, Ulang, and Longechuk counties in Upper Nile State, which has been ongoing since March 4.

Gbeho recently visited Malakal, Upper Nile, where he met with conflict-affected communities and heard first-hand accounts of the impact of violence on people.

The humanitarian access in Upper Nile remains restricted, and critical medical supplies are rapidly running out amid an ongoing cholera outbreak that has already claimed 919 lives and infected nearly 49,000 people in South Sudan, the statement said.

"With the rainy season fast approaching and the cholera outbreak accelerating, rapid and unhindered access to vulnerable communities along with the delivery of critical supplies is urgently needed to save lives," it added.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.