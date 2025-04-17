South Sudan: UN Relief Agency Urges Swift De-Escalation in South Sudan

Addis Ababa, — The United Nations relief agency called for a rapid de-escalation to ensure the protection of civilians and unimpeded humanitarian access after fighting in South Sudan's Upper Nile State killed more than 180 people since March.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan Anita Kiki Gbeho said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that armed clashes and aerial bombardments have injured over 250 people and displaced an estimated 125,000.

Gbeho also said four humanitarian workers have been killed in the violence, which started on March 4, and six health facilities were forced to shut down due to looting and destruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This latest surge in violence must stop. This violence comes at a time when humanitarian funding is dwindling and urgent needs are rising not only in Upper Nile but across South Sudan. Today, 9.3 million people across the country require assistance," Gbeho said.

She called on all warring sides to refrain from harming the population, including humanitarian personnel who risk their lives every day to deliver aid.

The statement came amid intense fighting between the South Sudan People's Defence Forces and the White Army militia, particularly in Nasir, Ulang, and Longechuk counties in Upper Nile State, which has been ongoing since March 4.

Gbeho recently visited Malakal, Upper Nile, where he met with conflict-affected communities and heard first-hand accounts of the impact of violence on people.

The humanitarian access in Upper Nile remains restricted, and critical medical supplies are rapidly running out amid an ongoing cholera outbreak that has already claimed 919 lives and infected nearly 49,000 people in South Sudan, the statement said.

"With the rainy season fast approaching and the cholera outbreak accelerating, rapid and unhindered access to vulnerable communities along with the delivery of critical supplies is urgently needed to save lives," it added.