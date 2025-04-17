Namibia: The SKW Youth Tournament Draws Closer

16 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The countdown is on for the SKW Youth Football Tournament which will be held at the SKW football grounds from 25 to 27 April.

More than 65 teams from 12 academies will battle it out across age groups from u7 to u15, showcasing skill, teamwork and passion for the beautiful game.

Hosted by SKW Football Club, this annual tournament has become a cornerstone of youth development and community spirit.

The tournament has been sponsored by RFS Fund Administrators for many years and its director, Kai Friedrich has once again committed their continued support, to develop youth football in Namibia.

"This tournament reflects our vision in helping young talent showcase their skills on a bigger stage. With passion on the pitch and powerful partnerships off it, the 2025 edition is set to be unforgettable. Join us as we cheer on the stars of tomorrow," he said.

