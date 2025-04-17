Namibia: Newspaper Cup - A Conveyor Belt of Namibian Gems

If you are looking to witness the unearthing of the latest football or netball gems up close and personal, then Outjo is the place to be this Easter weekend.

For four days, these raw gems are expected to illuminate the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, an "epic platform", in the words of Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin, who will be keenly following the proceedings.

The gifted Grace Matyayi (20) is one such gem discovered through the Newspaper Cup, who is now a part of the Desert Jewels collection.

As the standout netball player during the 2022 and 2023 editions, Matyayi says the tournament launched her blossoming career.

"I proudly represented the mighty Otjozondjupa region in the Newspaper Cup," she says.

Matyayi was born in Windhoek, educated at Okahandja and Otjiwarongo, but calls Rundu home.

"I was honoured to be named player of the match twice each year, and also received the player of the tournament award both years," she recalls.

"One of my favourite memories is just the overwhelming support and the energy from the crowd. It really motivated me to give my all on court."

Matyayi, who captains Unam Jaguars in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League, has gone on to represent Namibia at junior and senior level.

"The Newspaper Cup has had a huge impact on my career. It gave me the platform to showcase my talent and eventually opened doors for me to represent Namibia at national level," she says.

The driven centre-court star aspires to make the leap abroad and compete in more testing and prominent competitions.

"I've played for the under-19 and under-21 teams, and I'm currently the youngest player in the senior national team, something I'm incredibly proud of and a dream come true."

The Newspaper Cup allows youngsters to dream and reach for the stars, Benjamin says.

"I think the platform is just epic and essential in the sense that it's the highest level of youth football [in the country] being exposed," he says.

Benjamin is acutely aware of the importance of the competition to his trade, given that countless Brave Warriors stars have come through the ranks of the Newspaper Cup.

Six formed part of Namibia's latest international match, the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Equatorial Guinea on 25 March, which ended 1-1.

They are first-choice goalkeeper Edward Maova, who won the 2013 Newspaper Cup title for Otjozondjupa alongside left-back Riaan Hanamub, Erongo's versatile Approcius Petrus, //Kharas' silky-skilled playmaker-cum-striker Willy Stephanus, as well as the Omaheke duo of hard-running forward Bethuel Muezeu Muzeu and goalkeeper Kamaijanda Ndisiro.

The latter two won a record-equalling fourth Newspaper Cup title for the Omaheke region at Katima Mulilo in 2019.

Five of the aforementioned alumni are based abroad where they play professionally, with Stephanus also previously spending several years of his career in Europe, Asia, and neighbouring Zambia before returning home.

PLAYER METAMORPHOSIS

Benjamin says the Newspaper Cup is a priceless tournament which arrives at a critical stage in player development.

"We are grateful for this platform. It's the level where you can actually see the transition is happening from a youth player to a senior player," he says.

That next step is getting to the level of the aforementioned six or former Brave Warriors vice captain Petrus Shitembi, Benjamin says.

"He [Shitembi] played in his constituency and he is the best. And after that, he goes on to regional level and may be one of the best. And as we all know, if you don't get that platform to go further, you may just stay there," the Brave Warriors coach says.

"And through that platform, he could then show his skills that he's not only one of the best in the Kavango East region, he's one of the best nationally. And then through that platform, we see him and he gets nurtured.

"He becomes an international player, and that's where he's able to earn a living," Benjamin says.

"At the moment, he's still based in Malaysia . . . And that's a really good example of the impact this tournament has on the Namibian child."

TALENT SCOUTING

James Britz, a respected football coach who has mentored a number of regional teams at the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, appreciates the contribution that the competition in identifying talent.

"When it comes to the clubs, there are some coaches or teams that go and scout there, because you have the best of Namibia's under-20 youth players," he says.

The tournament's organisers, primarily co-headline sponsors Nedbank and The Namibian, have made the national selectors' job easier, says Britz.

"When it comes to national level, this is the only tournament where you can have all 14 regions together in one place or at one town. That's where you can select the best from the regions and select the national team," the under-20 national team head coach says.

"So, this is a big opportunity for players because. To take you back to what happened in the past where we went on to qualify for under-20 Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] for the first time in Namibian history.

"After that, a lot of players were scouted. You know, the likes of Prins Tjiueza, Steven Damaseb, who went on to the premier league clubs and went on trials in United States.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As we speak now, Tjipe [Tjipenandjambi Karuuombe] is in Europe because of that platform," Britz says.

Matyayi, who expects the Khomas region to maintain their grip on netball honours at Outjo, suggested pointers the organisers may take on board to elevate the event.

"This year, I think Khomas has what it takes to take the cup once more. They've been consistent and strong," she says.

"To improve the tournament, I would love to see more developmental support for athletes. Maybe in the form of workshops or mentorships, and also more media coverage and sponsorships to help grow and highlight the amazing talent we have across the country," Matyayi says.

Benjamin is looking forward to being blown away by the current crop of youngsters looking to stand up and be counted.

"I want to see discipline, good football or netball spirit, plus a competitive mentality," he says.

He will be rooting for the teams matching the energy he craves, he says.

"So, whoever is showing that on that particular day, a particular game, Collin Benjamin tends to then change between the teams.

"Depending on the mentality and the hunger and just the determination they bring on that particular day and game, they get my support," he says.