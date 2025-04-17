Liberia: Joseph Gegeh Wins 2025 National Scrabble Championship

Kakata — Joseph Gegeh has won the 2025 edition of the National Scrabble Association of Liberia (NASAL) annual championship, held over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County.

Gegeh won 22 of the 27 matches played, losing five, and finished in first place among 28 participants to claim his first major silverware as a Scrabble player.

In a remarkable feat, Gegeh went on a record-breaking run of 10 consecutive wins on the opening day of the tournament, and 14 consecutive wins overall.

The new Scrabble sensation surpassed Gabriel Potter's 2021 record of 10 straight wins. He accumulated a spread of +1930.

Malek Sherif, who finished second in the 2024 edition, maintained his position with 17 wins and 10 defeats out of 27 matches. He was, however, tied with Ketlee Weah, who also won 17 matches and lost 10, but had a spread of +532, while Sherif earned a spread of +610.

The trio -- Gegeh, Sherif, and Weah -- will represent Liberia at the 2025 African Scrabble Championship (ASC), organized by the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA).

Last season's champion, Lemuel Gibson, finished a distant eighth with 15 wins and 12 losses -- the same record as sports journalist Benjamin Garkpah, who finished ninth.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, NASAL President Lester D. Morris extended heartfelt appreciation to the tournament's organizing committee, the players, and the people of Margibi for hosting the championship.

"To the Organizing Committee, thank you for your tireless efforts, dedication, and professionalism in putting together a well-coordinated and competitive event," Morris said.

He also praised the tournament's lead sponsor, FinCredit, for supporting the growth and development of Scrabble in Liberia.

"We are especially grateful to our sponsors, with special recognition to FinCredit for your generous support. Your contribution played a pivotal role in making this tournament a resounding success," he added.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Fomba Swaray, described the 2025 edition as remarkable. He thanked the athletes for their commitment to the sport and called on the leadership of the Scrabble Association to continue working hard to promote Scrabble across the country.