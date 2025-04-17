Liberia: Bong - Saybay Town Pleads for Safe Drinking Water After Six Decades Without Access

16 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Rancy Clarke

Saybay Town, Bong — Residents of Saybay Town in Electoral District 2 are battling severe waterborne diseases due to the constant intake of contaminated water from nearby creeks and open wells.

Addressing a team of reporters Monday, local authorities said Saybay Town has lacked access to safe and clean drinking water since its establishment more than six decades ago.

"Since Saybay Town was established in 1958, we have never had access to a hand pump. We drink from an open well," one local official said.

As a result, residents have been left with no choice but to use contaminated water sources for drinking and other domestic purposes.

Authorities noted that waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, stomach infections and skin conditions have become prevalent in the town, especially affecting pregnant women and children.

"Pregnant women and children between the ages of 2 and 10 are the most vulnerable. They get sick frequently, posing an additional financial burden on us," the official added.

According to residents, heavy downpours in recent times have further contaminated the area's water sources, leaving them without hope of accessing safe drinking water.

Community leaders said they have made several appeals to District 2 Representative James Kolleh, but claimed he has turned a deaf ear to their plight.

Meanwhile, Saybay Town residents are making a heartfelt appeal to the Liberian Red Cross, humanitarian organizations and goodwill individuals to swiftly come to their aid.

"Saybay Town is making an urgent appeal to the Liberian government and humanitarian organizations to please come to our aid by erecting a hand pump here," a spokesperson said.

Residents have pledged their support for any initiative aimed at improving access to clean water, describing their situation as life-threatening and unsustainable.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

