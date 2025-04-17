Liberia: Fallen LNOC Secretary General Fred Prat Laid to Rest

16 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Monrovia — The remains of Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) Secretary General Fred Prat were laid to rest over the weekend at the Barnersville Cemetery.

Prat, who also served as former secretary general of the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA), died recently following a brief illness.

He was a highly respected sports administrator and basketball icon.

A funeral service honoring his life was held at the St. Nagbe United Methodist Church on 13th Street in Sinkor, followed by his burial at Barnersville Cemetery along the Japan Freeway. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate his life and contributions to Liberian sports.

The Liberia Basketball Association, which announced Prat's passing, hailed him as a dedicated and influential figure whose impact on the sport will remain everlasting.

A former basketball player and referee, Prat left an indelible mark on the sport, rising to become the LBA's secretary general and chief referee.

His dedication and achievements earned him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 LBA Awards Ceremony, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in Liberian basketball.

The LBA expressed profound sorrow over Prat's passing, describing it as a significant loss to the sport. The association praised his innovation and leadership, which helped shape the direction of basketball in Liberia.

Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, president of the LNOC, extended condolences on behalf of the sports community, saying, "Our deepest condolences to the basketball family. This world is not our own ... May God forgive his sins."

Though the cause of Prat's death was not disclosed, his unwavering commitment to basketball and his role in its development in Liberia will continue to inspire future generations.

His legacy stands as a beacon of excellence, dedication and passion for the sport.

