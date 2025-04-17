Liberia: Former Presidential Chief of Protocol Summoned in Assets Recovery Probe

Monrovia — The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force has summoned Nora Finda Bundoo, former chief of protocol at the Executive Mansion, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged theft, misapplication of public funds and economic sabotage.

In a formal letter dated April 14, the task force notified Bundoo of its investigation into the Anita Group of Companies and its subsidiary, Gracious Ride. According to the letter, Bundoo allegedly affixed her name, signature and identity to corporate documents linked to the companies, which are under scrutiny for potential economic crimes, including money laundering.

The letter was signed by John Gbilee Shite, head of investigation and intelligence, and approved by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, chair of the task force. It cited Bundoo's involvement in corporate records as raising "significant concerns" over possible conflicts of interest and the misuse of public office.

"Allegations further reveal that this corporate entity of which you are a corporate officer used these unlawful means to have acquired several suspicious assets (Suzuki vehicles) with transport service named 'Gracious Ride,"' the communication stated.

The investigation is being conducted under the authority of Executive Order 145, which renews and expands Executive Order 126. The executive orders authorize the task force to trace and reclaim both liquid and fixed assets suspected to have been acquired unlawfully by current and former public officials.

Bundoo has been summoned to appear before the task force at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at its headquarters in the Golden Key Hotel Compound in King Gray, Paynesville. She has been advised to attend the session with her legal counsel.