Liberia: EPA Boss Leads Delegation to Landmark UN Ocean Treaty Talks

New York — The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, is leading a five-member delegation to the first session of the United Nations Preparatory Commission on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

According to an EPA release, the session is being held at the UN headquarters in New York from April 14 to 25, marking a historic milestone in global efforts to protect biodiversity in international waters, commonly known as the high seas.

Adopted on June 19, 2023, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the BBNJ Agreement is the first major international treaty in decades focused on safeguarding marine ecosystems beyond national jurisdiction. It addresses key issues such as the equitable sharing of benefits from marine genetic resources, the establishment of marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments, and capacity-building for developing nations.

"The participation of Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo in this historic session underscores the country's commitment to global environmental governance and the sustainable management of marine ecosystems," the EPA stated in the release.

Accompanying the EPA executive director are Cllr. Rosetta Nagbe Jackollie, assistant minister for legal affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Atty. Anthony Toe Twe and Ms. Jengeih Tamba from the Liberia Maritime Authority; and Mr. Michael Garbo, executive director of the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL).

The release further noted that the delegation is receiving strong logistical and diplomatic support from the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Lewis G. Brown II. "The mission's efforts have been instrumental in facilitating active engagement during this historic session," the EPA noted.

The BBNJ Agreement is viewed as a vital step toward strengthening the global governance framework for oceans, especially amid growing threats such as climate change, overfishing, pollution, and unregulated deep-sea activities.

"This is a crucial moment in ocean governance," the EPA emphasized. "Participation ensures that national interests are represented in shaping an agreement that promotes equity, sustainability, and access to marine resources for developing countries."

The agency added that the agreement offers a unique platform for countries to benefit from scientific collaboration, technology transfer, and institutional capacity-building necessary for effective marine conservation.

As negotiations continue, the EPA says the country's involvement signals a renewed dedication to environmental stewardship and meaningful participation in international decision-making on ocean protection.