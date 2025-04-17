Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe - VP Koung, Others 'Ignorant of Nimba Traditional Politics'

Monrovia — Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has criticized Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and other politicians for allegedly fueling tribal divisions in Nimba County to win votes.

Gongloe said Koung and others who suggest that Nimba belongs solely to the Mano and Gio tribes are "ignorant of the county's political history" and risk igniting future tensions through divisive rhetoric.

"I was in Nimba recently and appeared on two radio stations to remind everyone that Nimba is a political subdivision of the Republic of Liberia," Gongloe told The Liberian Investigator in a phone interview on Tuesday. "It belongs to every Liberian who chooses to live there. It is not just the home of the Mano and the Gio."

The former president of the Liberia National Bar Association said the county is home to other ethnic groups, including the Mandingo, Kpelleh, Bassa and others who have resided there since its creation in 1964 and should be granted equal opportunities.

Gongloe's comments were a reaction to Vice President Koung's repeated appeals to voters to support Rep. Samuel Kogar in the upcoming senatorial by-election on April 22, on grounds that Kogar, like the late Sen. Prince Y. Johnson, is a Gio.

While residents of Nimba may appear to coexist peacefully, Gongloe warned that political tactics based on "divide and rule" continue to threaten social cohesion--especially when promoted by influential figures like the vice president.

He accused Koung of failing to articulate Kogar's accomplishments as a three-term lawmaker representing Nimba District 5, and instead relying on tribal loyalty to justify the endorsement.

"Kogar is not like those who abandon you at the eleventh hour over something small," Koung told supporters at a recent rally. "He stood with us, even refused $200,000 and a pickup truck during the 2023 elections."

Koung, who is also standard bearer of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction, said Kogar showed unwavering support for the ruling Unity Party during the last election and should be rewarded.

"This is what we call gratitude," Koung said. "The president has instructed me to stay in Nimba until the election is over. We will win this election."

But Gongloe, who leads the Liberia People's Party and ran for president in 2023, said tribal politics is backward and dangerous.

"They need to stop," he said. "During the True Whig Party era, Nimba had balanced representation--one lawmaker from Upper Nimba, another from Lower Nimba. Senator Nyan Tuayen is from Upper Nimba, while Edith and Mark Gbliwon are from Lower Nimba. But it's not about their names or tribes--it's about the quality of leadership they provide."

He pointed out that some regions in Nimba have never produced a senator, despite having qualified citizens.

"Garrison Yealue, a former lawmaker from District 4, is the only lawyer in the race. Edith Gongloe-Weh, the only female candidate, once served as superintendent of the county. These are people with proven experience," Gongloe emphasized.

He urged voters to evaluate candidates based on merit and not tribal background.

"I'm not saying some people are better than others. I'm simply educating voters on how to evaluate leadership," he said. "Ask what each candidate has done and what they are capable of doing to improve lives."

Gongloe also questioned the exclusionary tone of Koung's campaign.

"What about the Mandingo, Krahn, Kpelleh and others? Are Koung and his allies saying a Kpelleh can't be senator of Nimba?" he asked.

He recalled that in 1986, a Grebo man, James Harris, married to a Mano woman and living in Nimba, was elected lawmaker.

"It's disturbing to see the county portrayed as belonging to just two tribes. Nimba has six tribes," he said.

Gongloe explained that economic migration has made Nimba more diverse, with Liberians from other counties settling in Ganta and elsewhere to seek employment with ArcelorMittal and other companies.

"That's their home now. Are we saying they should never have a chance to contest elections? Of course they should," he said.

He cited historical examples: Cummings, a Grebo man from Maryland, was elected senator of Nimba in the 1970s, and Constance, also from Maryland, served as a representative. The first Mandingo lawmaker, Soko Sackor, was elected in 1964, and another Mandingo, Kromah, won a seat in 1986.

"These are precedents we must remember," Gongloe said. "Tribal identity should not be the basis for elections."

He also took aim at Koung's personal background, warning of the consequences of identity politics.

"What if one day, people say Koung is not truly from Nimba because his father was from Sinoe? Wouldn't that be unfair?" he asked. "He should reflect on this and allow voters to freely choose their leaders."

Gongloe said President Joseph Boakai must also recognize that he governs all Liberians, not just one county.

"Would the president send the vice president to Grand Gedeh or Maryland if there were a by-election there?" he asked. "This is not healthy for the country."

He also reiterated his long-standing advocacy for female political representation--not just because Edith Gongloe-Weh is his sister.

"Nimba hasn't had a female lawmaker since 2012," he noted. "Other counties like Bong, Lofa, and Bassa do. What message are we sending to our daughters who are getting educated and aspire to lead?"

He urged Liberians to look to countries like Rwanda, where women have made significant contributions to governance.