Liberia: Physically Challenged Arthur Bondo Champions Budget Increase for Persons With Disabilities

Gbarnga — Arthur Bondo, coordinator of the National Union Organization of the Disabled in Bong County, has made a heartfelt appeal to the national government to increase budgetary allocations to the National Commission on Disability.

Addressing journalists recently in Gbarnga, Bondo described the current $400,000 allocation for the commission as "a drop in the ocean," considering the growing number of persons living with disabilities in Liberia and the many challenges they face.

Bondo expressed dismay during a recent dialogue hosted by the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), where the national budget was presented.

"That money is very small, considering the needs of persons with disabilities. The government has made it look like we are not citizens of this country. We are many, and that money can't cater to a significant number of persons living with disabilities. It will remain at the national office just to cover its running costs," he said.

He argued that the current funding is insufficient to address the pressing constraints persons with disabilities are dealing with.

Bondo accused the national government of downplaying the needs of people who are differently abled, describing it as a violation of their human rights.

He urged the government to prioritize their concerns just as it does for other able-bodied Liberians, as part of efforts to create a balanced, fair, and equitable society.

"Government should consider increasing our budgetary allocation to $1 million. We, too, must be prioritized," he emphasized.

He recommended a one million U.S. dollar allocation to the National Commission on Disability to help address some of the critical needs of its members.