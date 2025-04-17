Africa: PPCC Boss Blames IMF Loan Conditions for Economic Hardship in Africa

Monrovia — The head of Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Bodger Scott Johnson, says the imposition of harsh conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when offering loans to developing countries is largely responsible for the worsening economic instability in Africa.

Mr. Johnson emphasized that these conditionalities are creating long-term dependency with potential consequences on sustainable development and increasing hardship for the poor in Africa and other developing countries. He cited the wage harmonization program in Liberia as a classic example of the negative effects associated with such conditions.

According to him, the IMF imposes different conditionalities for Asian and African countries. While Asian countries are typically asked to increase taxes and cut spending, African countries are required to harmonize wages -- a policy he believes exacerbates economic hardship in the region.

Drawing from his experience with Liberia's Public Procurement Reform Agenda, Mr. Johnson also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize public procurement in the country as a way of addressing corruption and improving the delivery of basic services.

He explained that Liberia has configured, tested, and rolled out the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System to six public sector institutions and is in the process of deploying the system to an additional 50 institutions with support from the World Bank.

The e-GP System is an innovative public procurement platform designed to enhance transparency, increase efficiency and effectiveness, and restore public confidence in procurement processes -- with the ultimate goal of ensuring value for public money.

Mr. Johnson made these assertions during a presentation at a high-level seminar organized by the IMF Legal Department and IMF AFRITAC 2 in Accra, Ghana, from April 8-10, 2025.

The seminar aimed to support continued progress in improving governance and the rule of law, promote constructive engagement, and foster the development of well-governed institutions capable of effectively addressing corruption vulnerabilities and rule of law deficiencies.

Delegates at this year's IMF seminar -- drawn from various countries and sectors -- shared their experiences and success stories from the region while discussing practical approaches to deepening analytical skills and combating corruption.