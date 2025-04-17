Liberia: Glassco Fires Back - 'If Raji Wants Fire, We'll Give Him Fire'

Congo Town — The aftermath of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Congress on Saturday, April 12, 2025, saw a sharp response from Senior Female Professional President Emmett Stages Glassco to LFA President Mustapha I. Raji's bold "fire for fire" remark.

Speaking to reporters outside the LFA headquarters, Glassco fired back, "If Raji wants fire, we'll give him fire."

His comment was a direct challenge to Raji's earlier warning during the 29th Ordinary Congress, where the LFA president vowed to retaliate against any attacks on himself, his family or the association's headquarters.

Glassco criticized Raji's approach during the congress, describing it as overly emotional and unbecoming of a leader.

"Raji attends congresses with personal grievances and emotional attacks on stakeholders who are investing their hard-earned money in clubs," Glassco said.

During the congress, Raji also called on INTERPOL, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and FIFA to intervene in the growing tensions within Liberian football.

"We will return fire for fire," Raji warned. "If you crave fire, get prepared for a burn. I have been quiet for so long, but if I am in my zone, I will protect my zone to the best of my ability."

Glassco's rebuttal sparked mixed reactions among football enthusiasts and stakeholders.

While some praised his determination to stand against what they perceive as intimidation, others called for a more diplomatic approach to resolving internal disputes.

Glassco also announced plans to formally request an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks to address what he described as Raji's failure to ensure a vote on the LFA's audit report.

"I'm sending a communication to the LFA for an extraordinary congress on the audit report, which delegates did not vote on, and they'll be compelled to reconvene," Glassco told reporters.

Meanwhile, the congress over the weekend approved a budget adjustment, reducing the LFA's fiscal plan for 2025 from $6 million to $5.7 million.

In 2024, stakeholders had approved a budget of just over $6 million following a 25-13 vote at the congress.