Zimbabwe: Farmers Celebrate Independence Day

FARMERS today join the rest of the nation in commemorating 45 years of independence, with many sharing testimonies of economic empowerment through the transformative land reform initiative.

Land was among the major factors which triggered the liberation war.

The colonial regime had taken all the fertile land and pushed indigenous farmers to rocky unfertile soils.

Now 45 years after independence, indigenous farmers have done so well, with some boasting the capacity to produce high value crops such as tobacco, blue berries, citrus and other horticultural crops.

There are more than 133 000 registered tobacco growers producing the once-elitist crop that used to be the preserve of white farmers.

One farmer, Mrs Mayiwepi Jiti, said 45 years of independence in Zimbabwe has brought a lot of achievements in different sectors of the economy, especially in agriculture, including youth and women development.

"These include the recent land ownership validation through issuance of title deeds, agricultural development through extension services and credit facilities and the liberalisation of markets. Farmers can now also access viable regional and international markets," she said.

She applauded Government for making deliberate efforts in supporting smallholder farmers in communal areas to improve productivity and livelihoods.

"Mechanisation and irrigation development support programmes have been put in place with the main thrust on women and youths.

"We have also seen the realignment of land ownership policies in favour of women and youths," she said.

Selous farmer, Mr Wonder Chabikwa said Independence Day was important to beneficiaries of the land reform.

"Independence gave us access to land. We are now able to make our own farming decisions and cropping programmes. The nation is now food self-sufficient," he said.

Mr Chabikwa, however, said more was still needed to empower farmers in terms of knowledge and access to lucrative markets.

"The liberalisation of the market has seen some private players buying agricultural commodities from farmers at prices that are not viable. Government should ensure boards are financially equipped to buy produce from farmers at viable prices," he said.

Coalition of Agricultural Graduates of Zimbabwe (CAGOZ) president Mr Frank Kubvakacha said as agricultural professionals and youths in Zimbabwe, they valued Independence Day.

"We appreciate Government for taking our independence further by making the bold decision of going through with the land reform programme.

This means restoration of the land to its rightful owners, addressing a long standing land imbalance equation that favoured the white minority.

"With independence and land reform on our side, our roles as agriculture professionals, women and youths in agriculture, has since shifted to winning a serious economic battle.

"We appreciate Government efforts in empowering youths through different projects that include mechanisation programmes where farmers are given implements to use. We have had youths benefitting in livestock projects being spearheaded by Government," he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said through independence farmers had shifted from subsistence farming to commercial production.

"Independence gave farmers freedom of choice without constraints. Farmers are owners of land, which they can utilise to their satisfaction in whatever they would want to do as opposed to the past where they were restricted to communal areas operating under stringent conditions. Farmers had no choice, as there was no flexibility. Now they are happy to do whatever they know best in terms of farming," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Makombe said it was important for farmers to get equipment and implements to till the land. He also called on authorities to ensure farmers had access to affordable funding to boost productivity.

Zimbabwe Young Farmers Trust president Mr Josphat Tanga applauded Government for empowering land beneficiaries through mechanisation programmes.

"We also have a youth bank where young farmers can access funding. We urge Government to continue investing in irrigation schemes for youths. With irrigation facilities, young farmers will be able to produce even under drought conditions," he said.