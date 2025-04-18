Zimbabwe: Uhuru Cup Lights Up Gokwe!

GOKWE, a place once known more for its folklore than football, is now at the centre of Zimbabwe's Independence Day celebrations and local hero Energy Murambadoro couldn't be prouder.

Today, the Midlands town hosts the 2025 Independence Cup final between four-time Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and defending league kings Simba Bhora - a historic moment that brings top-tier football to Nembudziya Growth Point.

Nicknamed "Gokwe" after his roots, Murambadoro made history in 2004 when he became the first Zimbabwean goalkeeper to guard the posts for the Warriors at their maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia.

Yet just four years earlier, Murambadoro was an unknown village boy in rural Gokwe.

He was discovered by CAPS United, who plucked him from the Midlands to the capital.

In 2003, he was voted the best player in the Premier Soccer League, becoming only the second keeper - after Japhet Mparutsa (1982) - to win the coveted award since Independence.

Since Mparutsa, Zimbabwe has produced a number of good goalkeepers including Peter Fanwell, Peter "Captain Oxo" Nkomo, Karim Abdul, Nelson Bandura, Brenna Msiska, Gift Muzadzi, Tapiwa Kapini and Washington Arubi.

But Murambadoro remains one of the best-ever keepers to emerge from Zimbabwe.

His rise from Gokwe to the bright lights of Tunisia remains one of the most intriguing fairytales in Zimbabwe's football history.

Gokwe has been thrust back into the limelight once again, as the Midlands town hosts this year's Independence Cup clash between four-time Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Simba Bhora, who won last year's top-flight championship.

The highly anticipated match will be played at Nembudziya Growth Point this afternoon.

"It's a great honour for Gokwe to host the nation on such a historic day for the country.

"Having Premier Soccer League teams clashing for the Independence Cup in Gokwe brings top football right at our doorstep, which can only be an inspiration for the young talent in Gokwe.

"We thank the Government for the recognition," Murambadoro, who is now a goalkeepers' coach, told Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday.

The last two editions of the Independence Cup have been played in previously marginalised areas, thanks to the Government's devolution drive under President Mnangagwa.

Highlanders were champions in 2023, after beating Dynamos 5-3 on penalties in front of a capacity crowd at Mt Darwin High in Mashonaland Central.

The prestigious tournament moved to Manicaland Province in 2024, with DeMbare exacting revenge on Bosso with a 1-0 win at Murambinda Growth Point.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge at Nembudziya to witness, live in action, some of the best footballers in the country.

Simba Bhora are yet to win the Uhuru Cup. Last year, they won the inaugural Children's Party Cup after defeating Manica Diamonds. FC Platinum are chasing their third Uhuru Cup title, following their successes in 2012 and 2014.

Pure Platinum Play beat Motor Action in 2012 before accounting for Dynamos two years later.

However, Norman Mapeza is yet to win the Uhuru Cup since joining FC Platinum in August 2014.

The revered gaffer squares up against Joel Luphahla, one of the emerging coaches in the local top-flight league.

Luphahla replaced Tonderai Ndiraya at Simba Bhora and is adjusting well at the Shamva side.

The inaugural Independence Cup match was played upon attainment of Independence in 1980.

Zimbabwe edged neighbours Zambia 2-1 in front of a bumper crowd at Rufaro.

The following year, Zimbabwe thumped Malawi 4-0 at the same venue.

Dynamos became the first club to win the Cup when they beat Rio Tinto in 1983. A number of clubs went on to lay their hands on the Cup, including Black Rhinos, CAPS United, Zimbabwe Saints, Chapungu and Amazulu.

Motor Action, Masvingo United, Shooting Stars, Njube Sundowns and Chicken Inn are previous winners of the Uhuru Cup.

Dynamos and Highlanders featured mostly in this clash between 2017 and 2022, before government decided to rotate participants and host provinces.

This year's Uhuru celebrations have been spiced up by the inclusion of women's football in the festivities.

Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League giants Black Rhinos and Herentals clashed in yesterday's Children's Party Cup.