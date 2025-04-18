Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone for New Agriculture Ministry Headquarters

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new, state-of-the-art headquarters for the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation in Mogadishu, in a move aimed at strengthening the country's agricultural sector and improving public service delivery.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barre emphasized the critical role the Ministry of Agriculture plays in enhancing national food production, which he described as a cornerstone of Somalia's economic development. He lauded the launch of the new facility, saying it would help the ministry better serve Somali farmers and rural communities across the country.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is expected to take the lead in developing Somalia's domestic production, which contributes significantly to our national economy," Barre said. "This modern building will help improve the efficiency and accessibility of services offered to our people."

The prime minister also pointed to the growing threat posed by global climate change, which he said has negatively affected agricultural yields worldwide, including in Somalia. He stressed the need for increased investment and innovation to boost local food production and reduce dependency on imports.

The new headquarters is part of the federal government's broader strategy to modernize key public institutions and promote sustainable development in Somalia.