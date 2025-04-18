Nigeria: Tinubu to Return to Nigeria After Easter - Spokesperson

17 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

"His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday."

President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the Easter holidays, his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has said.

"His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday," the spokesperson wrote in a Thursday statement.

The federal government had declared Friday and Monday public holidays to mark this year's Easter celebration.

Mr Onanuga was responding to criticisms that have trailed Mr Tinubu's trip to France since 2 April and the unfortunate incidents that have occurred in the country during the period.

One such incident is the killing of dozens of people by suspected armed herders in Plateau State.

On Wednesday, opposition politician Peter Obi urged the president to suspend all his engagements in France and rush home to address the disturbing issues facing the country.

Mr Obi made the call in a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday.

In his Thursday statement, Mr Onanuga said Mr Tinubu remained fully engaged in Nigeria's governance even though he was away in Europe.

"His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks," he wrote.

He said the president left Paris for London at the weekend and had maintained constant communication with key government officials.

"(He is) overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

"The president's commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

"We appreciate the public's concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption," Mr Onanuga stated.

