South Africa: Cosatu Wishes Workers a Happy and Safe Easter

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) wishes all workers and their families a happy and safe Easter Weekend.

We urge those who will be travelling to exercise caution on the roads especially when it is raining. Please remember to be courteous to other road users to ensure safe arrival regardless of the length of the trip. All drivers and passengers must always wear seat belts and secure young children in car seats to prevent them suffering head and other injuries during accidents.

When going on long trips, drivers should stop and rest every two hours to ensure they are alert. Most importantly, do not drink and drive. South Africa's road fatalities statistics are dangerously high, we all bear the responsibility of ensuring our roads become safer.

For those essential workers on duty this weekend including transport workers, healthcare workers and security workers, stay safe.