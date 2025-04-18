Nigeria: Thousands of Residents in Jama'a Community Suffer From a Healthcare Void

17 April 2025
Nigeria Health Watch (Abuja)
Imagine a community with over 10,000 residents living without a single pharmacy or healthcare centre. In Jama'a, a community in Gezawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, this is their daily reality--one that has cost lives and deepened health inequalities.

"For as long as I can remember, we have never had a health facility--not even a chemist," Isyaku Telan Gayu, a community elder, said. "My sister died in labour before we could get her to Gezawa General Hospital. The road is far and difficult."

Despite its sizable population, residents must travel approximately 6 kilometres to access basic health services at the Gezawa General Hospital. The absence of a nearby healthcare facility also means the community is largely not covered under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The 6KM is particularly challenging for pregnant women, children, and the elderly, who oftentimes pay for transportation fares to health facilities. Many are forced to skip antenatal care or immunisation appointments due to cost or road conditions, putting their health at serious risk.

Ibrahim Abdulkadir, another resident, shared that, "women and children are the most affected. Pregnant women sometimes miss antenatal visits because they can't afford transport. It's heartbreaking to watch."

The burden on Gezawa General Hospital is growing, as it serves not only Jama'a but at least six other surrounding villages. The absence of a nearby healthcare facility strains limited resources, leading to delays in service delivery and reduced access to routine care like immunisations and antenatal services. The cost and effort of travelling long distances also deters many from seeking care altogether.

The Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026), through the second pillar, emphasises the need for efficient and equitable healthcare systems. The situation in Jama'a reflects systemic gaps in health infrastructure and service delivery. Addressing these challenges is essential to ensure that no community is left behind in Nigeria's PHC revitalisation efforts.

The people of Jama'a community are calling on policymakers and stakeholders to :

  1. Prioritise establishing a Primary Healthcare (PHC) facility in the community.
  2. Equip the health facility with essential medical supplies to provide optimal care

"If we had even one small health clinic here, so many lives could have been saved," Ibrahim said. "We just want a place where our women and children can get help before it's too late."

