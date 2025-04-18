Namibia: Police Commander Reports Decrease in Etosha Poaching

The Namibian Police's regional commander in Oshana, commissioner Lungameni Sackaria, says poaching activities have reduced drastically since he took over the 'Yesa Ongava' anti-poaching operation in Etosha National Park.

Sackaria on Thursday said police officers stationed in the national park have been working tirelessly to combat poaching activities with strong coordination among the police force.

He said since taking over the reins of the operation, poaching incidents in Etosha National Park have decreased from 30 to eight incidents recorded only.

Sackaria said this at Oshakati during the official launch of 'New Era Operation', ahead of the Easter long weekend.

"As we speak now, we are already about two months in the new phase of 'Yesa Ongava' anti-poaching and we have not recorded any incident. This is all possible because of the strong coordination mechanisms that we have adopted. Through the intelligence led, we have managed to dismantle syndicates that were operating from Etosha National Park. We have arrested them and they are in custody now, from the runners to the kingpins that are sending them there, and we also have some on the police waiting list, we know them and we will make sure that we arrest them," Sackaria said.

He added that the police are working to combat poaching activities to safeguard natural resources including wildlife in the country.

On Thursday, Sackaria launched the police's Easter weekend 'New Era Operation', aimed to ensure that the long weekend is accident and crime free.

He said the police will tighten their operations over the Easter weekend, with intensified police presence in and around the entire Oshana region.