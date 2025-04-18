Namibia: Bail Hearing of Six Accused of Murdering Walvis Bay Resident Postponed

Six people accused of killing a Walvis Bay resident, Matheus Sheehama (24), in July 2024 will have to return to the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court for the continuation of a bail hearing on 29 April.

The accused appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mervin Wapota, Jessica Gaes, her brother Jimmy Gaeb, Romano Paulus, Enrico Gomachab and Moses Kandume have to return to court in nearly two weeks' time after magistrate Rosalia Andima postponed their bail application.

Another accused, Michael Awaseb, is due to appear in court again on 13 May.

The seven accused were arrested in August 2024, after Sheehama's body was discovered by passers-by at Walvis Bay's Independence Beach on 21 July 2024, a week after he had gone missing.

Sheehama had disappeared from a house at Kuisebmond on 27 July 2024, following an attack at a braai, where he was accused of slapping his girlfriend Jessica Gaes' brother.

He had arrived at Walvis Bay from Windhoek on the Thursday before the incident, telling his mother, Lydia Amungenga, that he missed her and came to visit her.

He allegedly called Amungenga on the day he disappeared, but she could not understand what he was saying.

Thinking that he was under the influence of alcohol, she cut the call.

She never saw her son alive again.

Sheehama was the eldest of three siblings.