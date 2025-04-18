Tanzania: Police Warn Against Misuse of Government Vehicles During Easter

DODOMA: AHEAD of long Easter holiday, the Minister of State in the President's Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance, George Simbachawene, has directed the Police Force, through the Traffic Safety Unit, to arrest and take disciplinary action against government vehicles found violating traffic laws, including overloading.

The directive was issued today in Dodoma during a press briefing where the minister outlined the achievements of his ministry over the past four years under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Sixth Phase Government.

Minister Simbachawene said that misuse of government vehicles by drivers--such as excessive cargo loading and parking at entertainment venues like bars outside of official working hours, is a violation of public service regulations.

"Government vehicles are meant for official use only," he stated. "Let me take this opportunity to inform those drivers, or their superiors who direct them, that such practices are not acceptable in the public service."

He instructed the Permanent Secretary for Public Service to issue a circular reminding all drivers of the proper use of government vehicles. He emphasized that any driver caught misusing a government vehicle should be held personally accountable.