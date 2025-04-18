Tanzanian Billionaire Holds Talks With President Ruto in Bid to Expand Amson's Investment in Kenya

KENYA: The CEO of Amson Group, Edha Nahdi, has held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto regarding a major investment in the second phase expansion of Bamburi Cement factory, valued at USD 380m US dollars,about 960bn/-.

The discussions took place at the State House in Nairobi, Nahdi, who is only 37 years old, successfully acquired Bamburi Cement for USD 182m US dollars (approximately 500bn/-), marking the largest investment ever made by a Tanzanian outside the country.

According to investment sources, this investment surpasses the one made by businessman Rostam Aziz, who had previously invested in Kenya through his company Taifa Gas with an investment of 130m US dollars (about 338bn/-).

The acquisition of Bamburi Cement is regarded as the largest private investment by a Tanzanian company in Kenya since the collapse of the East African Community in 1977.

Furthermore, the investment strengthens Amson Group's position as it expands its operations across the East African region.

In a related development, Amson Group has also expressed interest in further investments in Uganda, following Bamburi Cement's sale of its 70 percent

stake in its subsidiary Hima Cement to Sarrai Group and Rwimi Holding for approximately USD 84m US dollars (214bn/-) in March 2024.

Amson Group, owned by the Nahdi family, operates in several countries including Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burundi, and is now poised to become the largest cement producer in East Africa.