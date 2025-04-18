Kenya: Ruto Urges Churches to Complement His Efforts

Meru — President William Ruto has appealed to the Church to complement his efforts to unite the country.

The President said he appointed a broad-based National Executive to include those who had felt excluded from government.

This unity of purpose, he said, will create a conducive environment for inclusive development that leaves no one behind.

"Pray for me and the country to be united because it is the only way of bringing the country together and ensuring Kenya harnesses its potential," he said.

He made the remarks during the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Holy Oil celebrations at St Nicholas Church, Kithaku, in Meru County, on Thursday.

President Ruto was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Members of Parliament, among others.

AIPCA Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri, Archbishop Frederick Wang'ombe, and Archbishop David Njuguna were present.

The President said the government has made tremendous progress in implementing its development agenda. He cited transformation in agriculture, noting that coffee prices have increased from an average of Sh50 to above Sh110.

He said fertiliser, which previously cost Sh7,000, now costs Sh2,500, and the price of unga has dropped from Sh200 to about Sh100.

On sugar farming, President Ruto explained that production has increased significantly and the country would soon not need to import.

The President also said the government has hired 76,000 teachers to address shortages in schools, and pointed out that the challenge had hindered the smooth rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

"We had a big challenge with the implementation of CBC. We did not have enough teachers. However, we have hired the highest number of teachers ever," he said.

Stalled roads

Saying construction of roads will now kickstart in a massive way, President Ruto announced that the government has released Sh60 billion to pay the arrears owed to contractors.

Consequently, Sh1.2 billion has been paid to contractors in Meru County to complete roads that stalled several years ago.

Noting that insecurity has been a constant challenge in parts of Meru, President Ruto said the government will comprehensively address the matter.

Prof Kindiki expressed confidence that the government will deal effectively with insecurity in the region.

"The formula that was used to tackle Al Shabab in the North Rift, Boni Forest, and North Eastern will be used to solve the insecurity challenge in Meru," he said.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma asked the President to intervene and address the rising cases of insecurity in the county, citing recent killings.