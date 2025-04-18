Nigeria: Tinubu Directing Nigeria's Affairs From Europe, Returns Home After Easter - Presidency

17 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu remained fully in charge of the country's affairs despite his ongoing stay in Europe, adding that he is expected to return to Nigeria after the Easter holidays.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the State House clarified that the President's absence was temporary and consistent with the earlier communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria's governance even though he is away in Europe," the statement read. "His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday."

According to the Presidency, Tinubu left Paris for London over the weekend and has remained in constant communication with top government officials at home.

It noted that he continues to issue directives on key national matters, including recent security developments across the country.

The Presidency emphasised that the President's commitment to duty remains steadfast and that there has been no disruption to the administration's activities during his absence.

"We appreciate the public's concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption," Onanuga stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.