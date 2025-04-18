Ethiopia: Suspended Demobilization, Rehabilitation Training for Ex-Tigray Combatants Resumes

Addis Ababa, — The suspended demobilization and rehabilitation training for former militants in Tigray region has resumed today.

Representatives of the African Union and international organizations observed the re-launched training.

Present on the occasion were National Rehabilitation Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun, Interim Tigray Regional Administration Peace and Security Bureau Head Lieutenant General Fisseha Kidanu, the newly appointed head of AU's Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (AU MVCM) Major General Samad Alade, representatives of regional and international development partners and countries.

Recall that the demobilization and rehabilitation training for former militants in Tigray provided by the National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) has been suspended.

Today, the verification, demobilization, registration and rehabilitation process for the former militants has resumed at Mekelle University.

The demobilization and rehabilitation program for ex-combatants in Tigray Region was launched in November, 2024 to facilitate the transition of former combatants into civilian life while fostering long-term peace and stability.