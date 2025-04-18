Ethiopia: Suspended Demobilization, Rehabilitation Training for Ex-Tigray Combatants Resumes

17 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The suspended demobilization and rehabilitation training for former militants in Tigray region has resumed today.

Representatives of the African Union and international organizations observed the re-launched training.

Present on the occasion were National Rehabilitation Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun, Interim Tigray Regional Administration Peace and Security Bureau Head Lieutenant General Fisseha Kidanu, the newly appointed head of AU's Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (AU MVCM) Major General Samad Alade, representatives of regional and international development partners and countries.

Recall that the demobilization and rehabilitation training for former militants in Tigray provided by the National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) has been suspended.

Today, the verification, demobilization, registration and rehabilitation process for the former militants has resumed at Mekelle University.

The demobilization and rehabilitation program for ex-combatants in Tigray Region was launched in November, 2024 to facilitate the transition of former combatants into civilian life while fostering long-term peace and stability.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.