Africa CDC Unveils Strategic Plan to Transform Health Financing, Advance Self-Reliance

Addis Ababa, — African governments have been urged by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to harness the continent's annual 95 billion USD in diaspora remittances towards supporting national health priorities, as part of a broader push for sustainable and sovereign health financing.

Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. Jean Kaseya has issued a bold call for African nations to reclaim ownership of their health systems, as the continent braces for a sharp decline in external health aid.

"Africa cannot continue outsourcing its health security," Kaseya said during the unveiling of a new continent-wide health financing strategy.

For him, this strategy is not about aid--it's about ownership, adding that: "We are building a future where Africa invests in its people, drives its own health agenda, and responds to crises with speed, strength, and self-reliance."

Africa CDC's newly launched strategy comes at a critical time. Between 2021 and 2025, external health aid to Africa is expected to drop by a staggering 70%. At the same time, disease outbreaks have surged by 41% from 2022 to 2024, straining fragile health systems and threatening to undo decades of progress in disease control, maternal care, and epidemic preparedness.

In response, Africa CDC is partnering with African Union (AU) Member States to revise national health financing plans, increase domestic investment in health, and pilot innovative revenue-generating mechanisms that reflect the unique contexts of African countries, it was indicated.

The strategy calls on governments to meet their Abuja Declaration commitment of allocating at least 15% of national budgets to health. It also introduces new financing ideas, such as applying solidarity levies on airline tickets, alcohol, and mobile services, while exploring ways to harness the continent's US$95 billion in annual diaspora remittances to support national health priorities.

Blended finance tools will also play a key role in unlocking both public and private capital for critical investments in infrastructure, digital health, and the local production of vaccines and medical supplies. The broader aim is to reshape how African health systems are financed--less reliant on donors, and more driven by sustainable, homegrown solutions.

Accordingly, the initiative will roll out in two phases.

From 2025 to 2026, the focus will be on updating national health financing plans in 30 countries, testing innovative revenue streams, and launching digital transparency dashboards to ensure public accountability. The second phase, from 2026 to 2030, aims to scale up successful models, with the goal of enabling at least 20 countries to sustainably finance 50% or more of their health budgets using domestic resources.

To measure progress and drive accountability, Africa CDC will introduce the African Health Financing Scorecard, a new tool to track implementation, align donor support, and improve efficiency in domestic spending.

The strategy has been endorsed by the African Union and is backed by growing political momentum for health sovereignty across the continent.

"This is a turning point for Africa," said Kaseya. "With the right vision, coordination, and commitment, we can build health systems that are not only resilient but also truly African in design and leadership."

As the world continues to face global health challenges, Africa CDC's plan sets a new benchmark for homegrown solutions--placing African resilience, innovation, and ownership at the heart of a healthier, self-reliant future.