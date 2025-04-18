Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya Sign Implementation Memorandum of Agreement to Facilitate Trade Relations

17 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Kenya have signed an implementation memorandum of agreement in a manner that will facilitate trade relations between the two countries and will allow people living in the border area to access basic daily commodities without any supply disruptions.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral trade relations and ensure the continuous flow of essential goods for communities residing along their shared border.

Kassahun Gofe, Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, shared via his social media platforms that the memorandum of agreement was signed following two days discussion.

"We concluded the Ethiopia-Kenya border trade negotiations that we started yesterday, and today we signed an implementation memorandum of agreement with the Kenyan Minister of Trade, Investment, and Industry," he stated.

It is to be noted Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe held discussion with his Kenyan Counterpart, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Lee Kinyanjui, on bilateral trade relations in Mombasa.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.