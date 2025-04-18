Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya Sign Implementation Memorandum of Agreement to Facilitate Trade Relations

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Kenya have signed an implementation memorandum of agreement in a manner that will facilitate trade relations between the two countries and will allow people living in the border area to access basic daily commodities without any supply disruptions.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral trade relations and ensure the continuous flow of essential goods for communities residing along their shared border.

Kassahun Gofe, Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, shared via his social media platforms that the memorandum of agreement was signed following two days discussion.

"We concluded the Ethiopia-Kenya border trade negotiations that we started yesterday, and today we signed an implementation memorandum of agreement with the Kenyan Minister of Trade, Investment, and Industry," he stated.

It is to be noted Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe held discussion with his Kenyan Counterpart, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Lee Kinyanjui, on bilateral trade relations in Mombasa.