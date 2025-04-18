Nigeria: Military Deactivates 42 Illegal Refineries, Arrests 42 Oil Thieves - DHQ

The DHQ also said the troops recovered 117,395 litres of stolen crude oil, 22,050 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 6,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene and 8,060 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

AgThe Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of Operation Delta Safe have, in the last week, discovered and deactivated no fewer than 42 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known in a weekly report of ongoing military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye said the military had sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta during the week under review.

He said the troops recovered 117,395 litres of stolen crude oil, 22,050 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 6,000 litres of dual-purpose kerosene and 8,060 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

He added that troops also discovered and destroyed 102 crude oil cooking ovens, 94 dugout pits, 18 boats, four speedboats, 56 storage tanks and 164 drums.

According to him, other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, galvanised pipes, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and nine vehicles.

"Furthermore, 42 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

"Between 10 April and 14 April, troops, while conducting offensive operations, made contact with criminals in Southern Ijaw and Aniocha South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Bayelsa and Delta, respectively.

"During the operations, troops arrested criminals and recovered arms and ammunition as well as large quantity of natural gas resources.

"Similarly, on 11 April and 13 April, troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested nine suspected vandals/kidnapers in Onelga and Ndoni LGAs of Rivers as well as Uvwie, Warri South and Aniocha South LGAs of Delta.

"They also effected arrest of five criminals in Ikom LGA of Cross River as well as Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa," he said.

