Nigeria: Katsina Incorporates Tree Planting in Road Projects for Greener Future

Following recent deliberations by the Katsina State Climate Change Council, the Katsina State Government has launched ambitious initiatives to combat climate change.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has directed that all future road construction projects in the state must include designated spaces for tree planting. A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed revealed that the 24-kilometre Eastern Bye Pass Road, Katsina, currently under construction, will be the first project to benefit from this directive.

"Tree planting along our roads will be implemented preferably at the beginning of the rainy season to ensure the survival of the plants," Governor Radda stated. "This will not only provide much-needed shade but will also significantly contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions across our state."

In a further commitment to environmental action, Governor Radda also announced a substantial increase in the prize money for the Sallah Climate Change Competition. He further declared that the top three winners will be honored with certificates at the upcoming summit in Abuja, where the Katsina Green Growth Agenda will be unveiled.

These initiatives reaffirm Katsina State's dedication to environmental sustainability and proactive climate action.